Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 19, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling area lakes for AIS and boating enforcement issues. Calls of injured eagles were taken, as well as orphaned animals. People should be reminded that very few baby animals are ever just abandoned by their parents. Calls were also taken for increased patrols on some lakes for personal watercraft violations. Jet ski operators need to remember to stay 150 feet from docks, shore and swim rafts. Vinton assisted Wildlife staff with a possible dumping violation on an area WMA.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring boat and water safety, angling activity, AIS, and ATV activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Calls from the public included reports of nuisance animals and watercraft harassing wildlife. Landmark responded to a report of a grass fire, in which an individual ignited a small pile and ended up burning approximately 6 acres, including several acres of a neighboring property. The individual ended up being cited for a careless fire by a deputy on scene. Enforcement action was taken for failure to remove a drain plug prior to transport and gunwale riding on a watercraft.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and water recreation activities over the past week, with Grand Rapids full of many vacationers from out of the area and from other states. Enforcement action was taken for having a watercraft on public roadways without pulling the plug, transporting walleyes without a skin patch for identification, and operating a jet ski above a no-wake speed within 150 feet of another watercraft. Work was also done assisting the county with a vehicle that left the roadway and an injured bicyclist.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to an ATV accident in which the passenger and the ATV rolled down a steep embankment of an old railroad grade. Thankfully, the passenger didn’t sustain serious injury, but she did injure her leg and couldn’t climb the bank. An anchor line and a water rescue throw bag assisted in the efforts to stabilize the patient and pull her approximately 30 feet out of the ravine.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) attended training at Camp Ripley this week. Enforcement action was also taken for boating violations such as dangerous wake, no PFDs and gunwale riding. Numerous ATV violations were addressed as well. No helmets on juveniles riding Class 2 machines continues to be a big issue. Other violations included expired registrations, no non-resident trail passes, no ATV safety, no valid driver’s license on a roadway and allowing illegal operation by a juvenile on an ATV.
