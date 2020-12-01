Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 23, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports focusing enforcement efforts on deer-hunting activities throughout this past week. Time was spent working shining and shooting from the road complaint areas with several contacts made, investigating reports of dogs chasing deer and issuing car-killed-deer possession permits. Litter complaints of carcass dumping were handled. One of the carcass-dumping calls was pure wanton waste. The individual(s) had dumped three carcasses. Two of the adult does had the hides removed, legs trimmed, and were ready for processing, but none of the meat was removed. The entire carcasses with meat were discarded in the ditch of Three Mile Road. If you know or have any information that will help identify these individuals, please call the TIP line or contact Regas directly. Regas did find interested people who will utilize the salvageable deer meat. Reports of hunting over bait and TIP calls were investigated. A road-hunter enforcement detail was worked with COs Vollbrecht, Holt and Baumbarger. Enforcement action for the week included gross misdemeanor shining, shooting deer from a motor vehicle and shooting at deer from the roadway.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) monitored area lakes for angling activity. With lakes starting to freeze, people are reminded to use caution when venturing out on ice. Follow up on cases from deer season was performed. WMAs and waterfowl production areas were worked for small-game-hunting activity. Questions about landowner licenses and muzzleloader season were answered.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on waterfowl and other small-game enforcement. The end of deer season, colder weather and ice forming have caused a significant decrease in activity. She took calls regarding an aggressive turkey, a deer stuck in the ice, firearms-possession questions, waterfowl success, license questions, and more. Violations for the week include hunting without a license.
CO Brian Holt (Osakis) checked small-game and archery deer hunting throughout the previous week. Time was also spent following up on cases from the firearms deer season. Complaints were received regarding injured and dead animals, as well as individuals disposing of deer carcasses in road ditches. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license, transporting loaded firearms and shooting from the road.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued this past week to work on investigations from the firearms deer season. Illegal tree stands left on WMAs continue to be a problem as several more were found left by hunters after the close of the season. Ice conditions around the area are very poor with no ice thick enough to walk on found. Injured-animal calls and an accidentally trapped fisher were handled.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking deer-hunting activity this past week. She took trespass, carcass-dumping and suspicious hunting activity complaints. She worked on an illegal forest products harvest case. She assisted other area conservation officers with deer-hunting complaints. She closed out an investigation involving a private-property trespass and truck operation in a wetland. Enforcement action was taken.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) continued training with COC Brown on Step 4 of field training. They saw hunting activity pick up as the weather got better for deer hunting. Enforcement actions included taking a deer overlimit, violations of the deer-feeding ban, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and a site tag validation violation.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked deer-season activity. Hunting success varied throughout the area. An increased number of grouse were observed. Follow up was done on calls of individuals hunting the Bemidji Game Refuge with rifles, operating ATVs in closed areas and illegal stands on state forest lands.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week following up on complaints from the deer season. Several follow-up interviews were done and several registration and tagging issues were enforced. Other cases involving illegally taken deer were worked with assistance from U.S Fish and Wildlife officers. When all was said and done, a group of three hunters were each given citations for multiple violations.
