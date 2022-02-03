Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 31, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to a call of a snowmobile that was on fire on the trail. Luckily nobody was injured but the snowmobile had been torched so badly that it hardly resembled a snowmobile anymore. The only thing that was recognizable was a frozen pizza that the operator was carrying on the back of the snowmobile and was going to cook for dinner after his ride.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) continued to check anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken on small amount of marijuana, failure to display fish house license and failure to display snowmobile registration.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and snowmobile enforcement. Time was also spent assisting DNR Wildlife at the furbearer registration station in Hibbing. Violations encountered included taking fish without an angling license, unattended lines, snowmobile speed, and operating motor vehicles on a GIA snowmobile trail.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked heavy snowmobile activity over the last week with many sledding enthusiasts on area trails. Trail conditions have never been better in the Grand Rapids area with groomers actively grooming the already well established base. Enforcement action was taken for multiple snowmobilers that were speeding, failed to have current registration and failed to transfer titles. Enforcement action was also taken for anglers not having angling licenses in possession.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) handled numerous calls about injured and nuisance animals including a bobcat with an appetite for domestic ducks that was relocated. The officer worked a trapping investigation and a party was charged for failure to tend traps. Angling activity was monitored, and the officer assisted at fur registration.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to spend time working from snowmobile. Area trails continue to be in good condition and many riders have been out using them. Local clubs and the DNR trails have been doing a great job keeping the trail in good condition. Winter fishing was also worked throughout the week. Time was also spent following up on open cases and getting case files to the county attorney’s office. Officer Duncan attended the annual winter fishing contest on Island Lake put on by the United Northern Sportsman club.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers and snowmobile trails. Anglers were finding some fish in shallow water and the snowmobile trails were busy; the trails are in great condition. Mathy primarily worked on a background investigation and also attended a bear committee meeting. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobile violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.