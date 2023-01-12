CO Corey Sura (Remer) patrolled area snowmobile trails, checked ice anglers, and monitored trapping activity in the area throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for violations including no shelter license, unattended lines, no valid fishing license, expired snowmobile registration, and targeting trout on a designated trout lake prior to the open season. Area snowmobile and cross-country ski trails have been in great shape. Fishing success was moderate, though fishing on the south end of Leech Lake was quite slow over the weekend.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent most of the week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking ice anglers. Local snowmobile clubs are continuing to work hard to clear trails of downed trees and groom them. Most of the trails are clear and snowmobiling conditions are good. Violations included illegal-length fish and expired snowmobile and ATV registrations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity in the area. With improving ice conditions, anglers are seeing some success. Many area anglers had walleyes, perch, northern pike and bluegills in their buckets this past week. Enforcement action was taken for having expired snowmobile registration and for not having a license in possession while angling.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) completed the final phase of the field training for the Division’s newest conservation officers. Duncan had the privilege of helping CO Dallas Cornell during his training process. Cornell did an outstanding job during his training process and will be a valuable asset for the DNR Enforcement Division. The remainder of the week, Duncan worked snowmobile activity on area trails and anglers on area lakes. The fishing conditions have improved, and the area snowmobile trails are in excellent condition. A few examples of snowmobile violations included modified mufflers and registration issues.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time patrolling the area snowmobile trails and checking angling activity. Favorable temperatures and improving snowmobile trails have led to an increase in outdoor activity throughout the region. Several snowmobile operators were stopped due to registration and excessive-speed violations over the course of the week. Riders are reminded to slow down, as several complaints were fielded over the weekend regarding oncoming snowmobilers traveling too fast into the corners. Zavodnik and several other COs assisted the Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad with a tragic, fatal snowmobile crash over the weekend.
