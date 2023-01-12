Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan.9, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Remer) patrolled area snowmobile trails, checked ice anglers, and monitored trapping activity in the area throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for violations including no shelter license, unattended lines, no valid fishing license, expired snowmobile registration, and targeting trout on a designated trout lake prior to the open season. Area snowmobile and cross-country ski trails have been in great shape. Fishing success was moderate, though fishing on the south end of Leech Lake was quite slow over the weekend.

