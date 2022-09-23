CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) began training a new conservation officer candidate who graduated from the CO Academy. The officers worked Cass County area lakes and forest roads throughout the week. Area activity has increased with a decent early fall fishing bite and the start opener of the small-game and archery deer-hunting openers. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating and angling violations.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and AIS compliance. Wild rice harvest was monitored. Wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were worked for early goose hunters, archery deer hunters and small-game hunters. Patrol was conducted for off-road vehicle activity. Follow up was conducted on open cases. Online training was completed. Miscellaneous wildlife-related questions were answered.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the small-game and archery deer opener over the past weekend, with many small-game hunters in the woods. Limited success was had with all of the leaves still on the trees. Enforcement action was taken for dirt bikes operating down the center of a roadway, failing to transfer a title, operating a motor vehicle in the road right-of-way without a valid driver’s license, and careless operation. Sutherland also arrested an individual who had a warrant.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) worked the small-game opener and saw a decent number of grouse hunters in the woods. Most hunters reported seeing birds but say hunting is difficult with the ground foliage and leaves still on trees. Brown also spent time enforcing bear-hunting, ATV, fishing, and AIS laws. Enforcement action was taken for possession of an overlimit of walleyes, violating aquatic invasive species laws, transporting loaded firearms, and grouse hunting with no small-game license. An individual was caught in the act of dumping chicken carcasses on public land. The carcasses were picked up and disposed of properly by the individual.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) conducted field training with COC Paavola. They attended a public showcase event in East Grand Forks, taught the law and ethics portion of the Grygla firearms safety class, investigated complaints of unlawful bear baits, and checked small-game hunters during the small-game opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for unplugged shotgun, no waterfowl stamps, no helmet on juvenile ATV passenger, and ATV light and registration violations.
