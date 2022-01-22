Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 18, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) worked a busy week of ice fishing and snowmobile activity. Lots of good contacts were made with people on the trails and the ice. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling violations throughout the week. One married couple was contacted while fishing in their shelter. The husband confidently produced a license as a combination with his spouse, but after a closer look, he had actually purchased an individual license instead. Needless to say, he was in hotter water with his wife than he was with the DNR. Enforcement action was taken.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports local snowmobile clubs continue to do an excellent job grooming local trails. The best trails based off snowfall amounts seem to be found north of Highway 210. He reports focusing on snowmobile and fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for several snowmobile-related offenses. A possession permit was issued, and Seifermann assisted with a snowmobile safety class.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) worked a busy trout opener. Easily accessed lakes were busy while many smaller lakes remained untouched. Many anglers remembered their gear, but left their license back at their cabins or vehicles. Slush was spotty. In some places it was very bad and threatened to take the boots and skis right off Manning. Snowmobile traffic was high and compliance was overall good. She did take a complaint of three riders driving aggressively and driving at and very close to other folks snowshoeing on an area lake.
CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked a busy trout opener on area lakes. While traveling from lake to lake on the snowmobile trail, Schottenbauer found a snowmobile engulfed in flames. Nobody was in the area and the snowmobile had burned to the ground, leaving a hole in the trail. Schottenbauer decided to check the “nearby” bar, and as he entered he was greeted by a patron who stated, “I bet you are looking for the owner of a burning snowmobile.” Schottenbauer took the report and gave the owner instructions on how to clean it up.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled lakes and snowmobile trails this week. Numerous contacts were made with snowmobile riders enjoying the trails. Most had made sure they were displaying proper and current registration. Complaints of snowmobilers trespassing were received, threatening future trail easements. If you are snowmobiling, please stay on the designated trail and follow the signage. Anglers and shelter licenses were confirmed on area lakes.
CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent the week checking snowmobilers and ice anglers. The trout opener had many anglers out trying their luck, with several limits observed. Ice conditions vary on the mine pit lakes and anglers should remember to check the ice often. Ice on the pits is significantly thinner than on many of the area lakes getting hit hard by anglers. Enforcement action for the week included license violations.
