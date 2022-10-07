Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 3, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports beginning field training with COC Felicia Znajda. Area wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled for archery deer, waterfowl and small-game hunters. A TIP call of possible trespassing resulted in the contact of two waterfowl hunters with enforcement action being taken for unplugged shotguns and ATV-registration violations. Calls were taken from people with questions about permits for shooting from a standing vehicle. Enforcement action was taken for ATV safety, helmet violations, failure to display ATV registration, transporting loaded firearms and unplugged shotgun.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments