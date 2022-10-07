CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports beginning field training with COC Felicia Znajda. Area wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled for archery deer, waterfowl and small-game hunters. A TIP call of possible trespassing resulted in the contact of two waterfowl hunters with enforcement action being taken for unplugged shotguns and ATV-registration violations. Calls were taken from people with questions about permits for shooting from a standing vehicle. Enforcement action was taken for ATV safety, helmet violations, failure to display ATV registration, transporting loaded firearms and unplugged shotgun.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked small-game hunters and anglers. She also responded calls about an injured eagle and an injured bear.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) reports limited success for waterfowl hunters with the local birds moving out of the area and northern birds yet to move through. Grouse-hunting conditions continue to improve, and ATV users have been capitalizing on the beautiful autumn season. Calls were fielded regarding hunting complaints, an injured bald eagle, and road-killed deer.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports attending annual training at Camp Ripley during the week. The pink salmon run is still going strong with stringers of fish being checked on various tributaries. One angler was cited for not having a trout stamp. He admitted that he realized in early August that he forgot to purchase a stamp. He told Hill that his laziness got in the way and he still hadn’t purchased one. Hill and U.S. Forest Service Officer Belmore took to their ATVs over the weekend, coming into contact with numerous riders and small-game hunters. Almost every violation detected was for driving a motor vehicle or ATV with an open container of alcohol. One of the open-container drivers was also cited for ATV violations after Hill observed that their 7-year-old passenger did not have a helmet or seatbelt on.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled this week for big-game, migratory waterfowl, and small-game hunters. Field training continued with COC Ulrich. A livestock producer reported a calf loss due to wolf depredation. A trapper was notified and confirmed it as a wolf kill. Nine gray wolves were removed from the area of the kill.
