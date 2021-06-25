Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 21, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked boaters, ATV activity, and anglers. Mathy looked into a wolf-depredation call, a deceased raptor that was found, nuisance bear reports, and a camping party blocking a remote access to a lake. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and boating violations.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked area lakes, along with Lake Winnibigoshish and Upper Red Lake. Angling success varied throughout the area. Cross also responded to an injured bear cub, multiple animal-related complaints, and investigated a TIP call received. Enforcement action consisted of angling and boating violations.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area lakes checking anglers and boaters. Swedberg arrested one boater for boating while intoxicated. The boater was operating a boat with too many passengers and passengers riding on the gunwales. Finding a sober ride is not limited to just motor vehicles and it is important to follow all boating safety laws. Swedberg also assisted the county with an ATV crash, a search warrant and several other calls for service.
COBill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring ATV, angling, and boat and water safety. Anglers are finding most species of fish willing to bite, though low-activity hours seem to provide the best bite. New boat and PWC owners were contacted and Landmark would like to remind everyone it’s their responsibility to make sure the watercraft is registered and they are following the rules and regulations. Enforcement action was taken for no ATV safety training, operating an ATV without lights, operating a PWC within 150 feet of swimmers, failure to display watercraft registration, and angling without a license in possession.CO
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) checked area anglers and boaters over the past week. One non-resident individual was stopped just short of shooting a snapping turtle with a pellet gun that had been “stealing” his bait and hooks while angling. Other enforcement action for the week included no life jacket on a watercraft with a passenger under 10, no or insufficient number of PFDs, angling without a valid license and watercraft-registration violations.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working ATV, AIS, boating and angling activity on area lakes this past week. Time was spent handling calls of nuisance bears, patrolling area recreational vehicle trails and assisting the Blackduck Timber Riders ATV Club put on a youth ATV safety Class and field day where 24 students successfully completed the training for their safety certification. Regas also assisted CO Gray with creel survey flights for the Cass Lake creel survey. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included being over the daily limit of bluegills on special regulation waters, as well as boat lighting and angling license violations.
