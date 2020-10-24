Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 19, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked a busy MEA weekend. The weather made it interesting for hunters and ATV riders. Cases were made for taking a buck during the antlerless hunt, failure to validate, failure to register, operating on a closed trail, littering and expired ATV registration. Several other baiting cases remain under investigation.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing county lakes for waterfowl and angling activity. McGowan also checked early antlerless deer hunters. Enforcement action was taken for a walleye overlimit and numerous other angling and waterfowl violations.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports conducting various commercial bear guide and minnow retailer inspections throughout the week. A few late-season boaters were contacted on an area lake. They were cited for not having any life jackets on board. During the contact, which occurred in the snow and wind, they complained that they were extremely cold and wanted to get back to their dock. Hill explained the importance of having a life jacket during extremely cold weather. Duck hunters were checked and a few buffleheads were seen in the bag. The hunters were cited after Hill located multiple boxes of lead (including buck shot) in their gear. One parent was also found to have allowed their child to hunt with an unplugged shotgun. Two people were cited hunting in a state park after Hill contacted them returning to their vehicle with a bow and shotgun in hand. Equipment maintenance was done at the regional office.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing required department training. The youth weekend deer season was a success with several young hunters finding success. TIP calls of possible deer taken from the road right-of-way and duck hunters shooting in open water were investigated. No violations were observed and several hunters were contacted because of the TIPs. Calls of a very tame deer causing issues were also taken and advice was given to the caller.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring angling, waterfowl, pheasant, and youth deer-hunting activity. Pheasant hunters are not finding many birds, while waterfowl hunters were seen with some late-season migrants including goldeneyes and buffleheads. Calls from the public included miscellaneous injured-wildlife complaints and reports of trespass. Landmark investigated a number of violations within Maplewood State Park, including corralling two random dogs that had been running for a while in the park with no known owner. Enforcement action was taken for no state park pass, transporting a loaded firearm in a boat, insufficient life jackets in a waterfowl boat, and allowing a juvenile to violate games laws.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focusing on waterfowl, small-game, and angling enforcement. She’s noticed an increase in angler activity despite the other open seasons. Wood worked a night shining detail with other area COs and issued minnow permits. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license in possession, burning without a permit and burning prohibited materials./index.html
