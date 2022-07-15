Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 11, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy week with many Minnesotans and vacationers from out of state on area waters. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling without a license, operating an unregistered watercraft, operating a watercraft without enough life jackets, operating an unregistered ATV and allowing minors to operate an ATV without a helmet. Sutherland also took multiple bear-related complaints in the area with multiple bird feeders being torn down by the hungry bear families.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) followed up on several angling and ATV complaints. The sunfish and crappie bites on local lakes continue to be good while the walleye bite seems to be slowing down. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley assisting with training at the Academy. CO
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent quite a bit of time throughout the week dealing with nuisance-bear problems and wolf-depredation-of-livestock complaints. Reports were taken of adult wolves and their pups harassing cattle and killing and injuring calves. Reported bear problems included damage to grills, deck furniture, garbage cans and chicken coops. Time was also spent patrolling lakes and ATV trails.
CO Calie Kunst (Crosslake) spent time patrolling the lakes and ATV trails in the area. Violations found included failure to have an angling license in personal possession, failure to display registration and taking fish without a license. Kunst also received various aquatic plant management complaints and followed up on them.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers and took a report of an angler destroying fish-spawning structures in an area Lake Superior tributary to prevent his family’s illegal treble hooks from snagging in the river. The family was long gone and fortunately damage was minimal. Manning also assisted with training for new conservation officer candidates and investigated possible unpermitted fill along the shore of Lake Superior.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the Fourth of July holiday and associated weather brought out boaters, anglers, and sun worshipers in plentiful numbers. Campgrounds were busy, as were area resorts. Overall safety compliance was high and fishing reports were positive. As the week progressed anglers had to work harder to add fish to their creels. It appears the mayfly hatch had been delayed and has recently started to happen in numbers sufficient to notice. Turtles and waterfowl with their young have been very active. Be patient when encountering them on the roadways.
