Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 6, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports continued work on a CO Prep background investigation and responding to station calls. The dove, early goose and teal opener was relatively quiet due to the warm weather. A couple of groups of goose hunters were contacted as they were picking up and did find some success. Angling activity has slowed. One shore angler was reminded they could not transport their fish live in a bucket of water that was removed from infested water. Vinton coordinated with members of the DNR Enforcement Aviation Unit about flying a location of concern. Calls of bear sightings were taken and rice beds were monitored for ricing activity.

