CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports continued work on a CO Prep background investigation and responding to station calls. The dove, early goose and teal opener was relatively quiet due to the warm weather. A couple of groups of goose hunters were contacted as they were picking up and did find some success. Angling activity has slowed. One shore angler was reminded they could not transport their fish live in a bucket of water that was removed from infested water. Vinton coordinated with members of the DNR Enforcement Aviation Unit about flying a location of concern. Calls of bear sightings were taken and rice beds were monitored for ricing activity.
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on a variety of activities during the week. Few duck hunters were seen participating in the early teal season, and even fewer teal were seen in the bag. Unfortunately, ATV violations were far too prevalent with enforcement action taken for violations including, but not limited to, prohibited operation in the road right-of-way, allowing illegal youthful operation, no youth helmets, failure to display registration, operating an ORV on the roadway, operating an OHM on the roadway, too many passengers and several open alcohol containers.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) worked bear-hunting opener and early teal opener. Brown checked bear baits and bear hunters. Enforcement action was taken for several baiting violations, including failure to register bear bait, hunting over unregistered bear bait, and bear bait sign issues. Enforcement action was also taken for allowing children to ride on ATVs without helmets, failure to display ATV registration, and hunting with no hunting license in possession.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked early teal /goose hunters, worked bear-hunting activity, monitored wild rice harvest and instructed at the Academy this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also provided K9 demonstrations at local events. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register bear bait and youths under 18 without helmet on ATV.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused on bear hunting and ATV activity. Most bear hunters contacted in the field reported a slow start to the season. ATV activity was very high and several violations were addressed, including juveniles not wearing helmets and operating on state highways. Several instances of people transporting boats without removing the drain plug were addressed as well.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports it was a very busy holiday weekend. Bear hunters, ATV riders, anglers, and boaters were primarily checked. Some time was spent working on existing big-game and public-water alteration cases. Enforcement action was taken for many ATV, boat, and angling violations.
