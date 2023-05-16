Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 8, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working spring beaver-trapping activity and monitoring activity surrounding the spring fish spawning run throughout this past week. Regas noted the ice on Blackduck Lake went out on Friday and most other lakes in the area are ice-free. Time was spent patrolling area recreational trails closed for seasonal thaw conditions, assisting instructors with the ATV safety field day, giving the laws and regulations presentation and handling reports of incidental catches by spring beaver trappers. Regas assisted Forestry with investigating the cause and origin of a wildfire, with enforcement action taken on the landowner for failure to extinguish a fire. Regas also worked a district fire detection detail; a grass fire was located and the cause was investigated. Regas also found a couple of residents open burning yard debris, with enforcement action taken for open burning of yard debris without obtaining a permit.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments