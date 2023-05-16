CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working spring beaver-trapping activity and monitoring activity surrounding the spring fish spawning run throughout this past week. Regas noted the ice on Blackduck Lake went out on Friday and most other lakes in the area are ice-free. Time was spent patrolling area recreational trails closed for seasonal thaw conditions, assisting instructors with the ATV safety field day, giving the laws and regulations presentation and handling reports of incidental catches by spring beaver trappers. Regas assisted Forestry with investigating the cause and origin of a wildfire, with enforcement action taken on the landowner for failure to extinguish a fire. Regas also worked a district fire detection detail; a grass fire was located and the cause was investigated. Regas also found a couple of residents open burning yard debris, with enforcement action taken for open burning of yard debris without obtaining a permit.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports seeing more fish in area creeks as the fish run has heated up due to warming weather. All lakes in the Perham area are ice-free. A loon was rescued after it had attempted to land on a wet road. It was released, unharmed, to a neighboring lake. A permit for a car-killed fisher was issued to a biology professor from Concordia College in Moorhead and a TIP of a large pile of suckers dumped in a field was taken. A young turkey hunter called to report he had accidentally shot a hen turkey. The turkey was surrendered and Vinton used the opportunity to educate the young hunter about the importance of knowing your target.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time assisting with Academy related activity at Camp Ripley. Preparations were made for an upcoming outreach program. Information was provided about nuisance beaver and bear activity and questions about a floating bog were answered. Leeching issues were also discussed for White Earth conservation.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) had a busy week attending training, checking turkey hunters and beaver trappers, and monitoring the spring fish run. Beaver-trapping activity has increased dramatically over past years. Cross has seen trapping activity in almost all areas that contain beaver activity. Cross reminds trappers to stay familiar with the regulations and consistently check their traps for legality, such as if there is identification on the trap.
