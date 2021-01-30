Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 25, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working trapping and angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout this past week. Time was spent monitoring area snowmobile trail activity, handling various wildlife-related calls and working a snowmobile detail with CO Hutchins. Regas responded to a call from a local logger who reported a bear had been killed during a logging operation. The bear had made a den in the base of a hollow tree to hibernate for the winter. The logger was surprised when the deceased bear was found during the felling operation. Regas found the bear meat was salvageable and donated it to a local family. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included fail to tend traps, no shelter license, angling license and trout stamp violations.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports monitoring heavy fishing traffic. Several anglers were cited for using extra lines, possessing drugs and expired ATV registrations. One fish shelter had two boys angling inside with six fishing lines down. Their father had left them an hour or two earlier with plans of returning and forgot to reel up his lines. Enforcement action was taken after speaking with the father.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers on various lakes in her station, as well as snowmobile riders. Trail conditions are much better than they were two weeks ago, but there are still thin spots. Violations found throughout the week included failure to display valid registration on a snowmobile, expired registration on a snowmobile and failure to have an angling license in personal possession.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. Ice angler numbers have increased and the ice conditions have improved. Success is mixed and the best bite has been in the evening. He checked snowmobile riders who were riding in ditches and on area lakes. Expired registration violations were found. ATV riders operating in the closed Pillsbury State Forest were reported. Posner checked trappers and found no 300-pound breakaway device on snares and snares in road rights-of-way in the Farmland Zone. Campers staying past the maximum time allowed in a state park were also investigated.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and worked trapping complaints. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, possessing illegal-length northern pike, angling with extra lines, expired registration on an ATV, expired registration on a snowmobile and failure to display registration on an OHV. Angler success was good this past week.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time talking with snowmobilers who continue to report minor improvements in the snow base. They are happy to be able to get out and ride. Unmarked and unlicensed fish shelters continue to be common violations. See Page 72 in the Minnesota fishing regulations book for shelter requirements.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) was accompanied by COC Nicholas Baum and worked ice fishing and recreational vehicle activity. Sullivan and Baum observed several violations, including failure to register an ATV, operating an ATV without headlights, passengers under 18 on a Class 2 ATV with no helmet or seat belts, too many passengers in a Class 2 ATV, angling without a license, no license in possession, extra lines, illegal-length fish, overlimit of walleyes, and possession of fillets on a special regulation lake. Sullivan and Baum want to remind anglers to read special regulations before heading out onto those lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.