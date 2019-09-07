Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 3, 2019 The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked goose- and bear-hunting activity. Goose-hunting success was spotty, but several limits were observed. Goose hunters are reminded to know what licenses are needed when going in to purchase a license at a license vender. The people behind the counter do not have training as to what is needed for hunting. Enforcement contacts for the past week included hunting geese without a small game license or state and federal waterfowl stamps, and an overlimit of bears.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) worked the Labor Day weekend monitoring the start of the early goose and bear seasons. Success was better than average in the fields around Lake of the Woods for geese. Woinarowicz also worked with CO Benjamin in the Warroad area and Beltrami Island State Forest. Enforcement action for the week included hunters not having small game licenses, no federal waterfowl stamp, failure to register bear bait as prescribed, and multiple violations in which juvenile ATV passengers/operators weren’t wearing helmets.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked boaters, anglers, goose and dove hunters, and ATV riders. Numerous ATV and early Canada goose violations were encountered. Osborne and CO Goodman witnessed a near-tragic vehicle accident on a state highway. A woman stopped her vehicle almost completely in the driving lane and another vehicle had to swerve around her to avoid rear-ending her. When she was contacted by CO Osborne and asked why she stopped in the traffic lane, the driver said because she was waiting for the butterfly to fly out of her vehicle. Osborne observed a monarch butterfly cocoon hanging from her rearview mirror with a freshly hatched monarch butterfly crawling on the outside of the cocoon. She didn’t seem to notice the near-miss that just had occurred because she was paying too much attention to the butterfly.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily bear baiting and the bear opener. Violations addressed and under investigation include unregistered bear bait, no sign, wrong zone, and baiting with non-biodegradable material.
CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports checking wild rice harvesting, early goose hunting, bear hunting, fishing, recreational boating and ATV activity. One group of young goose hunters checked never fired a shot as on their way to the hunting spot, their boat capsized and they all went into the water, including a shotgun that’s currently on the bottom of the river. Luckily, they all made it out of the water. Numerous enforcement contacts were made for violations including fishing with extra lines, no PFDs and other boating safety equipment, boat registration, no vehicle permits in the CCSRA, and possession of marijuana.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) checked goose hunters, bear hunters and anglers in the area. He also worked ATV and OHM activity in the Foothills State Forest. Several ATV and OHM violations were observed, including failure to display current registration, no trail pass and operating while impaired. One person was charged with possessing a firearm while impaired
