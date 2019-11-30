Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 25, 2019. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) investigated trespassing, shooting from the road, dogs chasing deer and other big-game violations. Deer hunters report limited success around the area.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked deer hunters. He worked on several cases from the opening week of deer season. A nuisance-bobcat complaint was received and a road-hunting complaint was investigated. Enforcement action was taken for hunter harassment.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the firearms deer season, removed a dead deer from a river, investigated a deer that was found dead from a bullet wound and a spruce top theft valued at over $1,000. One deer-hunting party was found with a hunter without a license and another who shot a doe in a lottery area without a permit. The doe was seized and they were cited. A couple reportedly took a doe without a doe permit. Upon investigation and trailing the dragged deer, Bozovsky discovered that neither of the hunters had deer licenses, they had been hunting over bait, had an untagged doe without a permit and one of the hunters was prohibited from possessing a firearm. A deer, handgun, rifle and marijuana paraphernalia were seized. Other enforcement action was taken for driving after revocation, no insurance, no decorative materials permit, no state park permit and a couple of ATV violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked firearms deer season hunters throughout the past week. He took calls of individuals hunting on the Bemidji Game Refuge with rifles. Hunters are reminded to double check where they are hunting and not always rely on phone apps. Vollbrecht patrolled grant-in-aid ATV trails for individuals illegally operating highway licensed vehicles on them.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked hunters, worked decorative material harvesting, investigated trespass complaints and assisted in locating a suspect who fled from officers into the woods. Hunter success was good this past week. Enforcement action was taken for failure to validate a site tag, untagged deer, hunting over bait, hunting without a license, taking deer in the wrong area and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor firearms deer season activities. Low deer harvest rates over the past week have many outdoor enthusiasts looking forward to ice fishing. Extreme caution is urged when venturing out on the newly formed ice. Enforcement action was taken for various hunting and trespassing violations.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) continued working deer-hunting activity and began to see some ice angling on area lakes. Deer hunter numbers and success decreased as the season went on. Ice conditions on area lakes are poor due to warm weather and rain. Several lakes still have large amounts of open water.
