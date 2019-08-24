Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 19. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent much of the week handling bear-hunting questions and checking on bear-baiting activity. There were also quite a few calls handled involving coyotes and wolves harassing livestock. One farmer had a 650-pound heifer calf that was taken down. The 650-pound calf was torn apart and surrounded by wolf tracks. Time was also spent assisting the sheriff’s office with multiple pursuits in which suspects bailed out of their vehicle and fled into the woods.
CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports activity this past week of taking enforcement action on illegal wildlife feeding and a person trying to block ATV traffic in a road right-of-way. He also worked an AIS road check in the Mille Lacs Lake area, where numerous violations were found with people transporting aquatic plants and failing to remove drain plugs from boats. In one instance, a lady came driving down the state highway with her kids riding in the boat on the boat trailer. She thought that was OK.
CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked Lake Superior in the Duluth waters. Reports of large walleyes getting caught on the south shore have spawned reports of overlimits being taken. Chinook salmon also are being seen with lake trout. Olson worked the lakes north of Duluth and responded to a medical emergency on Island Lake resulting in the patient being transported by ambulance. Bear-hunting and -baiting questions were fielded. Olson also attended the Duluth Police Department Cops, Kids and Cars event at Bayfront Festival Park with fellow district officers.
CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) conducted site visits with a DNR Waters hydrologist on public water-related investigations. Humphrey also followed up on a wolf/livestock depredation complaint in Kettle River. Patrols were conducted in and around the Sawyer WMA and Fond du Lac State Forest. Humphrey attended a Division training seminar in the Brainerd area. Several calls/questions about licensing and upcoming hunting seasons were answered.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling, ATV and bear-baiting activity over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession. Multiple road-killed deer calls were taken, a result of pre-fall deer activity on the rise.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, and OHV riders. He also attended training in the Twin Cities. While working from a boat, Bozovsky observed a completely unclothed person, in full view of the whole world, walking in knee-deep water. The person was contacted and encouraged to use better decision-making in the future as the nearest dock of another cabin owner was only about 100 feet away. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license in possession, OHV trespass, no state park vehicle permit, and indecent exposure. Chris Vinton (Perham) reports issuing special permits for beavers that were causing damage to township roads, attending required Division of Enforcement training, and taking calls of coyotes possibly causing issues with livestock loss. Vinton, along with other district officers and members of the Perham Sportsmen’s Club, conducted the all-day range portion of the youth firearms safety class. Vinton also continued with background investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.