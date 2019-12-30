Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 23, 2019. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked angling activity on Lake of the Woods. Fishing reports were spotty, but some anglers were having great success. Work was done with several other officers throughout the week. Huener assisted COs Woinarowicz and Benjamin with a gross overlimit involving two anglers.
CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked sport fishing, ATV and snowmobile enforcement. Complaints were received regarding individuals camping/leaving equipment overnight at Wheeler’s Point and the Graceton Beach public access parking areas. Neither of these allow for camping or leaving trucks and trailers overnight. Enforcement action will be taken against individuals who do this. Reminder, even on the lake, anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet when operating or riding as a passenger on an ATV or snowmobile. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register sturgeon according to the rule, angling with extra/unattended lines, possessing an overlimit of walleye/sauger and angling license violations.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) worked a detail on Lake of the Woods with COs Huener and Benjamin. Anglers are reminded the aggregate limit for walleyes/sauger is six – not eight as it was last winter.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports monitoring trapping and angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout the past week. Time was spent issuing car-killed deer possession permits, following up on a trapper-trespassing complaint with enforcement action taken, and patrolling area snowmobile trails. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included unattended lines/tip ups, possession of northern pike in the protected slot, angling license violations and operating ATVs on closed forest lands.
CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) attended a snowmobile safety class in Red Lake Falls. Time was also spent checking ATV and snowmobile operators. Anglers and late-season archery deer hunters were contacted throughout the week. Various angling violations were found.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with COC Calie Kunst. They worked angling activity on Upper Red Lake, Lake of the Woods, Lake Winnibigoshish, and Bemidji-area lakes. Ice conditions continue to improve, but caution is advised as ice depths vary greatly. They patrolled area snowmobile and cross-country ski trails. Individuals are reminded to purchase ski passes before utilizing ski trails.
CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji #2) spent time patrolling the local snowmobile trails and lakes around the Bemidji and Itasca areas. The majority of the lakes in Beltrami and Clearwater counties still have slush on top of the ice, but this hasn’t seemed to deter anglers from enjoying the weather and catching fish. Many anglers were having success and seeing limits of crappies, as well as a variety of other fish, on Lake Itasca.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) and CO Jordan Anderson completed the final days of field training. Fishing activity has picked up with more houses seen on the lakes. Trapping enforcement was worked prior to the start of the fisher/marten/bobcat season, which began this past Saturday. The COs utilized an airboat to assist the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office with flooding issues on the Otter Tail River near Fergus Falls.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working ice fishing and snowmobiling activity. More and more anglers are moving houses onto area lakes, although snow and slush is making it difficult on many lakes.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on complaints of snowmobiles trespassing on agricultural fields and speeding on city streets in Pillager. He spent a large part of his time this past week inspecting aeration systems on area lakes. Numerous violations were found, from expired permits to no signs marking the thin ice area. He checked anglers on area lakes and fishing has been fair with the best bites in the evening. Snowmobilers were out in full force enjoying nicely groomed trails. Expired registration was the most common violation found.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders, and trapping activity. She also investigated dogs chasing deer and followed up on deer-hunting-related cases.
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann spent time on trapping enforcement as the pine marten, fisher, and bobcat trapping season opened over the weekend. A complaint of illegal possession/taking of several deer was also investigated. The call originated from county probation officers during a probation check. They found a whole deer (hide still on) and parts of another deer thawing out in a basement sink of a residence. Charges are forthcoming against several people involved. Ice fishing and spearing activities were also monitored on Rainy Lake.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports the first snowmobile stop of the year was due to an individual operating 82 miles per hour on the trail. Shortly after the stop, Zavodnik smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the driver and he also sensed the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Despite being extremely apologetic, the driver was arrested for operating a snowmobile under the influence and several other violations.
