Kids’ Science Discovery: Backyard Birds
Dec. 20, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Kids, let’s investigate birds in your backyard. Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
Last Day Hike: Exploring the Brower Trail
Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meet inside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
End your 2022 New Year’s resolution strong (or get your 2023 New Year’s resolutions going a day early) on the last day of the year! Join us for an invigorating snowshoe as we hike to Preachers Grove along the Brower Trail. Round trip about 2 miles.
Notes: Dress for being outdoors, bring along your snowshoes, water, and sunglasses. A limited number of snowshoes are available at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center for use during the program and are first-come-first-serve basis. Please check out the snowshoes before the start of the hike. Route may change based on weather and snow conditions.
Get Outside and Snowshoe! A Beginner’s Guide
Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Looking for a fun, winter activity that will get you outside? Enjoy the beauty of winter on snowshoes! This beginner’s class will teach you the basics of snowshoeing as well as great places to visit in Itasca while wearing snowshoes. This program is dependent on snowfall.
Dress warmly in layers and include snow boots. The program will be outside on the trail trying out your new skills. Reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own.
Bring your own snowshoes or email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252 to reserve a pair of snowshoes.
Kids’ Science Discovery: Winter Animals
Jan. 13, from 1:30-2:15 p.m., meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Kids, let’s investigate winter animals! How do they survive cold and snowy Minnesota winters? Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
Circle Time Under the Pines: M is for Mittens
Jan. 18, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (look for the big building under the big pine trees.)
Children 2-5 years old, come explore Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snowpants and boots) as we will be outside exploring nature if weather allows.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.
Itasca’s Evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe and Ski
Jan. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., come-and-go at your leisure.
Start at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. Trail illuminated along the South Entrance Road approximately 3.5 miles round-trip.
Come out and ski or snowshoe by the light of the stars and kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe, walk, or ski at your own pace along the lantern lit route during this drop-in program.
Program is held outdoors. Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. Snowshoe walk-ski is self-guided at your leisure.
Bring along your snowshoes or skis. Some portions of trail may be walkable in just snowboots.
A limited number of snowshoes will be available for check-out at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center on a first come-first served basis.
Bring your own hotdogs, thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows and snacks for enjoying around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk (don’t forget your roasting stick).
If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk.
Kids’Science Discovery: Snowshoeing
Feb. 9, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Kids, let’s investigate the science of snowshoeing! Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
Circle Time Under the Pines: W is for Woodpeckers
Feb. 15, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (look for the big building under the big pine trees.)
Children 2-5 years old, come explore Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snowpants and boots) as we will be outside exploring nature if weather allows.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.
Itasca’s Evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe Walk
Feb. 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., come-and-go at your leisure.
Start at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. Trail illuminated along the South Entrance Road approximately 3.5 miles round-trip
Come out and ski or snowshoe by the light of the stars and kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe, walk, or ski at your own pace along the lantern lit route during this drop-in program.
Program is held outdoors. Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. Snowshoe walk-ski is self-guided at your leisure.
Bring along your snowshoes or skis. Some portions of trail may be walkable in just snowboots.
A limited number of snowshoes will be available for check-out at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center on a first come-first served basis.
Bring your own hotdogs, thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows and snacks for enjoying around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk (don’t forget your roasting stick).
If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk.
