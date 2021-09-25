PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present “For Love of a River: Minnesota,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
Aquatic ecologists Geri and Darby Nelson paddled the Minnesota River all the way from its source near the Minnesota-South Dakota border to its confluence with the Mississippi in the Twin Cities. Geri, who has degrees in biology and gifted and talented education, taught physical science for 25 years in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Geri and Darby’s interests, according to the description of Darby’s book “For Love of a River,” span geology, early and modern agriculture, citizen advocacy, water quality challenges and solutions, river-based recreation, dams and dam removal, prairie pothole lakes, the river’s rich diversity of plant and animal life, and the Dakota-U.S. War. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.