Assembling on July 7 to discuss forestry work within Camp Ripley’s Sentinel Landscape, made possible by a cooperative agreement between NRCS and the Morrison SWCD, are (from left) Camp Ripley Environmental Supervisor Josh Pennington; NRCS District Conse...
Photo by Ann Wessel, BWSR

NRCS’ $400,000 contribution agreement with Morrison SWCD and its Regional Conservation Partnership Program renewal focus on the Sentinel Landscape, where private lands’ forest management can improve resiliency and habitat, protect the National Guard’s mission

LITTLE FALLS — With an infusion of funds and a focus on forestry, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making it easier and less costly for private landowners to manage their property within the Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscape, a 10-mile buffer that simultaneously protects natural resources and the National Guard’s training mission.

