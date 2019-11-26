The Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas the day after Thanksgiving.
“I wish everyone in Minnesota a peaceful and happy Thanksgiving,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “And on the day after the holiday, I can’t think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota’s spectacular state parks, with free admission. No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area.”
Lake Bemidji State Park will hold “Children’s Storytime: Turkey Trouble” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Free Park Friday.
Research shows that spending time outdoors benefits children and adults, including improving mood, enhancing creative thinking and problem solving, promoting a conservation ethic, and improving physical fitness.
