The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas Friday,  — the day after Thanksgiving.

This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments