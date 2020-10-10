Demonstrating the versatility of wild rice, a Thai-infused chicken soup and a citrusy twist on fresh-roasted asparagus are this year’s winners of the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council’s “Get Wild with Wild Rice Recipe Contest.”
Contestants from Utah and Wisconsin took home the cash awards in this year’s contest. Nancy Judd of Alpine, UT, won the Grand Prize with her flavorful Thai Wild Rice Coconut Chicken Soup, and Barb Estabrook of Appleton, WI, won the coveted People’s Choice Award with her fresh and light Wild Rice ‘N Roasted Asparagus.
The “Get Wild with Wild Rice Recipe Contest” attracts participants from all corners of the country — from Washington to Florida and from Minnesota to Texas. Recipes submitted ran the gamut from the traditional to the creative, and to the downright bizarre in the categories of appetizers, soups, salads, entrées, and sides, demonstrating both the great taste and functionality of wild rice.
Recipes went head-to-head in a taste test conducted by culinary specialists who narrowed the field to 12 finalists competing for two awards. The Grand Prize was awarded by a panel of judges headed by Chef Ken Goff and the People’s Choice Award was given to the finalist garnering the most online votes during September’s National Rice Month.
Each finalist received a “wild” prize pack and was recognized in the Council’s 2020-2021 recipe brochure. All contest finalists were featured on the Council’s website for a public vote to determine the People’s Choice Award.
Renowned chef Ken Goff led a panel of judges charged with the difficult task of selecting which recipe which would take home the grand prize. Relying on his more than three decades-worth of culinary experience and training, Goff and the judges ultimately chose thai wild rice coconut chicken soup as the grand prize winner in an extremely close contest. Goff noted Thai Wild Rice Coconut Chicken Soup stood out for its Asian-inspired flavor, ease of preparation, and it can be gluten-free. In what sealed the deal for the judges — it was absolutely delicious.
Grand Prize winner
Thai wild rice coconut chicken soup, Nancy Judd, Alpine, Utah
With its delicious combination of ingredients, Thai wild rice coconut chicken soup marries wild rice with mushrooms, ginger, red curry paste, rotisserie chicken, baby spinach, peanuts, and lime juice for an explosion of Thai flavor — perfect as an appetizer or hearty meal.
People’s Choice winner
Wild rice ‘n roasted asparagus, Barb Estabrook, Appleton, Wis.
Wild Rice ‘n roasted asparagus blends wild rice with fresh asparagus, crispy bacon, shallot, thyme, and a splash of fresh-roasted lemon for a savory blend of smoky flavors. It’s the perfect side to any meal — diverse enough for those special occasions, but easy enough to prepare anytime.
The Council’s latest recipe brochure, Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Recipes and Answers to Often Asked Questions, features contest winning recipes and other wild rice favorites, including soups, appetizers, salads, entrées, and side dishes. To receive your free copy send a self-addressed-stamped-envelope to: Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council, Newest Recipes, 4630 Churchill St #1, St. Paul, MN 55126
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.