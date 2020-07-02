The American Goldfinch flashes his beautiful colors in front of me as he darts among some green ash saplings: what an absolutely gorgeous bird! In my mind none other can hold a candle to this lovely creature, especially as the glint of sun catches his golden yellow, in these northern regions.
The “sweet-sweet” song of the song sparrow serenades me. I catch sight of him flitting about among the low-hanging branches of great American elm, that “umbrellas” me in all directions as I sit at the base of this forest giant. Song sparrow can almost pass from branch to branch around this great tree at my eye level without ever appearing in the open.
Let me say a word about this beautiful tree, that has become a synonym in literature for “shade.” It never ceases to impress me.
The bole of this tree at my height measures 10 feet in circumference. Gauging from the size of other cut down trees I have seen of this size, I should suggest that it stood here as a wisp of a sapling in the days of President Polk, before Lincoln, before the days of Fargo-Moorhead.
The leaves of its great limbs reach down in some places to within one or two feet of the ground, out about eight yards from the bole. It offers an almost perfect umbrella.
This immense tree has welcomed me for eight years in the spring, early summer and autumn. The rest of the summer I enjoy the woods in the Leech Lake area, and in the winter it is the woods along the Red River.
In early spring this elm literally covers the ground with its seeds. You would expect to see a forest of little elm saplings under its canopy. Instead I sit today under this canopy in a forest of green ash saplings.
At a certain age beavers will take out many of these saplings. The ice in the spring floods will scrape out most of the rest of them. And life will go on as it has here in the past for almost two centuries.
Kingfisher darts across my line of vision along the banks of the Red River, sounding off with his raucous kak kak kak. Red-winged blackbird serenades me for a few minutes by some river reeds, and then disappears off to my right.
Red squirrel suddenly appears and entertains me on the great dead ash log that lies on the ground a foot or two behind me. I seldom even mention squirrels in the summer, saving them and their antics for the winter, when there are few other creatures around. Red squirrel comes within two feet behind where I sit.
He seems too young to have decided those humans are a hazard! I’m okay, as long as I sit still. He sits up three feet from me on the log, cocks his eye at me, stares for a long moment, then turns and ambles off casually. There you have it. I am that important.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
