Foresters from Department of Natural Resources cut down the official state of Minnesota Christmas tree in General C.C. Andrews State Forest in Pine County.
The balsam fir, which will decorate the Governor’s Residence, is about 40 years old and 25 feet tall.
Each year, DNR staff chooses the Governor’s Christmas tree from one of Minnesota’s 59 state forests. Although the tree was cut just in time to kick off the holiday season, the search for the perfect tree begins months beforehand.
Choosing the perfect Christmas tree for the Governor’s Residence takes a keen eye. DNR Forester Jean Mouelle has many years of experience managing this task.
“I look for a tall tree that’s nicely shaped and well filled out,” Mouelle said. “It also has to be in a location where it will not be damaged when dropped, and where foresters can easily remove it from the forest and load it onto a trailer.”
The tree was set up at the Governor’s Residence, 1006 Summit Avenue, Dec. 3, and lit the next day.
Information about viewing the tree and holiday tours at the Governor’s Residence can be found at mn.gov/admin/governors-residence/tours/schedule
Half a million Christmas trees are harvested each holiday season from private tree farms in Minnesota, contributing about $30 million to the state’s economy. For each tree harvested, one to three trees are planted. Real Christmas trees store carbon during their lifespan, and they can be chipped and used for mulch when the season is over, making them an environmentally friendly choice.
