For some, trout angling is an ice fishing tradition combining fun, family time outdoors and — if luck is good — something for the frying pan.
Although walleye, pike and panfish are the species targeted by most Minnesota ice anglers, stream trout on inland lakes can be targeted starting Saturday. Stream trout species that anglers can catch in lakes include brook, brown, rainbow and splake.
Approximately 40 percent of anglers who purchase a trout stamp in Minnesota fish inland lakes managed for stream trout. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages seven natural lakes and three mine pit lakes in the Grand Rapids area for stream trout. Designated trout lakes include Camp Four, Deepwater, Erskine, Kremer, Lucky, Moonshine and Pickerel lakes, along with Kinney, LaRue and Tioga mine pit lakes. Designated trout lakes are typically stocked with trout once per year in the spring or fall.
Staff from the DNR and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board stocked trout from the Spire Valley, Crystal Springs and Lanesboro state fish hatcheries into nine of the Grand Rapids area’s ten designated trout lakes this year:
• Camp Four Lake, 11 miles northeast of Chisholm, received 375 yearling brook trout.
• Erskine Lake, 13 miles northeast of Bigfork, received 2,740 fingerling splake.
• Kremer Lake, 16 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 3,600 yearling rainbow trout.
• Lucky Lake, 14 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 600 yearling brown trout.
• Moonshine Lake, 17 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 500 yearling rainbow trout.
Pickerel Lake (McCarthy Beach State Park), 15 miles northwest of Chisholm, received 335 yearling splake.
• LaRue mine pit in Nashwauk received 1,500 yearling rainbow trout.
• Kinney mine pit in Kinney received 2,400 yearling rainbow trout.
• Tioga mine pit, three miles south of Cohasset, received 2,100 yearling rainbow trout.
• Deepwater Lake will be stocked in 2023.
Seasonal trout fishing on the lakes require an annual angling license and a trout stamp. Anglers fishing trout these lakes with a 24- or 72-hour angling license are not required to purchase a trout stamp. Fishing hours for stream trout on inland waters run from one hour before sunrise to 11 p.m. The 2023 winter season for anglers on the lakes listed above is from Saturday through March 31, while the summer season is from May 13 through Oct. 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.