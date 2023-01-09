For some, trout angling is an ice fishing tradition combining fun, family time outdoors and — if luck is good — something for the frying pan.

Although walleye, pike and panfish are the species targeted by most Minnesota ice anglers, stream trout on inland lakes can be targeted starting Saturday. Stream trout species that anglers can catch in lakes include brook, brown, rainbow and splake.

