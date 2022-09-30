BEMIDJI — The Omdahl Conservation Fund is now accepting applications for projects that promote or preserve natural resources in Northwest Minnesota.

The Eldor and Stella Omdahl Environment and Conservation Fund (known as the Omdahl Conservation Fund) is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation with the dedicated purpose of supporting charitable, educational and scientific programs, projects and activities that support or benefit environmental and conservation causes.

