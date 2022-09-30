BEMIDJI — The Omdahl Conservation Fund is now accepting applications for projects that promote or preserve natural resources in Northwest Minnesota.
The Eldor and Stella Omdahl Environment and Conservation Fund (known as the Omdahl Conservation Fund) is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation with the dedicated purpose of supporting charitable, educational and scientific programs, projects and activities that support or benefit environmental and conservation causes.
Grant applications are being accepted for projects that promote or preserve natural resources in the Northwest Minnesota region. This region includes two tribal nations (Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation) and 12 counties (Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau). Applicants must be 501c3 nonprofits in this region.
The total funding available is $40,000 and multi-year grants may be considered. The maximum grant award is $25,000. Funding is available through June 30, 2023. The application period will remain open until funds are depleted. Funding decisions will be made within 45 days of the application submission.
For further details, please contact Nate Dorr, Vice President for Advocacy, via email at nated@nwmf.org or Dawn Ganje, Director for Community Philanthropy, dawng@nwmf.org. Both can also be reached by phone at (218) 759-2057.
