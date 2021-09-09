Do you purchase hunting or fishing licenses or critical habitat license plates and wonder how the money is spent? Are you interested in good stewardship of budgeted funds and how agency operations are funded through licenses and related monies?
Here is an opportunity to play an active oversight role.
You can apply for a two-year appointment on the fisheries oversight committee or the wildlife oversight committee. Each year, these committees review financial data and descriptions, make recommendations on how the DNR spends funds from the game and fish fund and produce a joint annual report.
The application deadline is Sept. 20. A detailed explanation of the committee and its work, a request for applications and an online application is available on the DNR website at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gamefishoversight/game-and-fish-fund-oversight-applications.html
The DNR hosts online technology for meetings and offers mileage reimbursement for those who travel to meet in person. Individuals with a disability who have questions about needing a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact one of the managers listed in the request for applications or their preferred telecommunications relay provider.
An applicant must:
• Be a Minnesota resident;
• Have done one of the following:
• Purchased at least one personal or commercial Minnesota license for hunting, fishing or trapping since Jan. 1, 2020; or
• Licensed a vehicle with an active critical habitat license plate.
Read the request for applications for more information about the task and time commitments required of committee members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.