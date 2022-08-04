Deer hunting licenses can be purchased starting today and the 2022 Minnesota hunting regulations are now available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting). Print copies of the regulations will be available in early August wherever licenses are sold.

When deer hunters venture out into fields and forests this fall, they will find healthy deer populations faring well in most of Minnesota, ample harvest opportunities, and a continued commitment to managing chronic wasting disease management adaptively statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments