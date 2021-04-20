Olivia Undem (from left) shot her tom on Saturday, Mike took his first by bow and Sophia is holding the beard of the tom she shot Friday.
Photo submitted

The Undem family of Walker had a successful spring turkey hunt on the opening weekend. Olivia (from left) shot her tom on Saturday, Mike took his first by bow and Sophia is holding the beard of the tom she shot Friday. The Undems were hunting in northwest Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments