Kid’s Science Discovery: Animals of the Old Growth Forest
March 24, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center — look for the big building under the big pine trees.
Kids, let’s investigate the old growth pine forest and the animals that live there! Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
Marching into Spring, Headwaters Walk
March 25, 11 a.m.- noon
Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Listen for the bugling of returning Trumpeter swans. Look for swelling of tree buds. The earth is awakening from its winter sleep. Join the park naturalist as we walk around the Mississippi Headwaters area looking at nature’s signs that spring is returning. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars.
Spring conditions can be snowy, slushy, or muddy. We will hike in our boots. Dress warmly and come prepared for the weather conditions.
Kid’s Science Discovery: Spring Trees
April 14, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Kids, let’s investigate trees in the springtime as well as some tree identification. Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Wear your outdoor clothes and dress in layers.
Circle Time Under the Pines: B is for Bears
April 19, 11-11:30 a.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Children 2-5 years old, come explore Itasca as we learn about bears and nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your outdoor clothes as we will be outside exploring nature if weather allows.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call 218-699-7252.
Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.
A Mississippi Headwaters Spring Hike
April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Mississippi Headwaters, spring birds, flowers, sounds, and more! Walk along with a park naturalist and see what signs of spring are popping up throughout Itasca. Trail route will be picked as we get closer to the date. Trail length will be between 1-2 miles in length.
Jr. Naturalists: The Great Animal Cover Up!
April 22, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Join the naturalist and investigate the Great Animal Cover Up! Learn about animals in disguise and how they play hide and seek.
This program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so plan for the weather. Wear your outdoor clothes and dress in layers.
Spring Migration, Headwaters Birding Walk
April 29, 9:30-11 a.m.
Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Nature is awake from a long winter and the birds are returning. Join the park naturalist for a walk around the Mississippi Headwaters as we listen and look for returning birds. Learn how Itasca’s forests and lakes are perfect home for birds of all shapes and sizes. Program is geared towards beginning birders. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. Hike will include the area around the Headwaters, picnic grounds and nearby trails.
Spring conditions can be muddy, wet, and even snowy. We will hike in our boots. Dress warmly and come prepared for the weather conditions.
