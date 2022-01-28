Itasca’s Evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe Walk
Feb. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Come and go at your leisure.
Start at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. Lighted trails include Schoolcraft Trail and trail to Mississippi Headwaters. Snowshoe by the light of the moon and the kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe or walk at your own pace along the lantern lit route during this drop-in program.
Note: Program is held outdoors. Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. Snowshoe walk is self-guided at your leisure.
Bring along your snowshoes. Snowshoes also will be available for rent at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (on the south end of the park) during the time of the event. Some portions of trail may be walkable in just snowboots.
Bring your own hotdogs, thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows and snacks for enjoying around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk (don’t forget your roasting stick).
If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk.
Circle Time Under the Pines: S is for Secrets in the Snow
Feb. 10, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (look for the big building under the big pine trees.)
Children 2-5 years old, come explore Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snowpants and boots) as we will be outside exploring nature.
Registration: Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call 218-699-7252.
What to Bring: This program is totally outdoors, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
Notes: Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.
Get Outside and Snowshoe
A Beginner’s Guide, Feb. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meet outside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Looking for a fun, winter activity that will get you outside? Enjoy the beauty of winter on snowshoes! This beginner’s class will teach you the basics of snowshoeing as well as great places to visit in Itasca while wearing snowshoes. This program is dependent on snowfall.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
Dress warmly in layers and include snow boots. The program will be outside on the trail trying out your new skills. Reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own.
Kid’s Science Friday
Snowshoeing, Feb. 25, from 11 to noon. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Kids, let’s investigate the science of snowshoeing! Science Friday programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.
Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.
This program is totally outdoors, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.
