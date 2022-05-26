On a lovely late spring May day in 1930 (the 28th to be exact), Joan Marie was born to Lawrence and Elsie Wiese in Alda, Neb., where she was greeted by older brothers Chuck and Dick. Eighteen months later sister Fran arrived, and the family was complete.
As a farm girl, Jo (as she was always known in her adult years) enjoyed the animals, especially the horses. Her early education was in a one room schoolhouse, and she graduated from Grand Island High School. Secretarial work was the next life step, but then she met a man.
At a Saturday evening dance, Bill Schricker spotted her and asked her to dance. She accepted, and they danced through life together for the next 71 years. They married on Oct. 15, 1950. Bustling family life was soon to follow, with daughters Coleen, Nan and Kate joining them in their first eight years. Jo helped support the family while Bill went to seminary, and then she filled the role of pastor’s wife for a number of years in Hooper, Neb., and Kansas City, Kan.
In 1959 they embarked on what they considered their grand adventure, moving to Walker, Minn., to start a private campground, a new concept at that time. Bill built shower houses and Jo kept them clean. She loved gardens and flowers, so flower beds were created and dahlias were her specialty. The lake and the woods were beautiful to these children of the Great Plains, and Jo loved sharing the pleasure of it with all the guests, some of whom became life-long friends. In the midst of one busy summer season, son David was born, to the delight of all.
The resort was a family enterprise, and once their children and nephews had grown up and were no longer available as cabin cleaners and dock boys, it was time to transition to the next phase of life. Keeping the golf course for a time, Jo and Bill bought a camper and spent a number of years traveling the United States during the winters. Eventually they settled in Harlingen, Texas, where they golfed and played bridge all winter. Jo was involved in women’s groups and Bible studies, and volunteered as a tutor in the local elementary school. Summers were spent in Walker, still golfing and playing bridge.
Jo was a seamstress extraordinaire, having made many dresses for her daughters (matching dresses were a thing in the ‘50s). During these years there was time for her creativity to flourish. Quilts, crocheted and knitted afghans, bridesmaids dresses, Halloween costumes for the grandchildren, rosemaling, and basket-making were a few of her projects. Whatever she attempted was beautifully done, and some of her creations are treasured heirlooms.
Family was at the heart of Jo’s life, and she was deeply committed to those she loved. She loved children and took great pleasure in her grandchildren. Badly in need of knee replacement, she still took grandson Dave on a 20-mile bike ride to Akeley and back. Grandkids were welcomed to come to Harlingen to visit and escape the long northern winters. She was “Mama Jo” to many, including her children’s friends; Nan’s Chinese friends considered her “my American mother.”
Above all else, Jo loved Jesus and the Heavenly Father he represented. Every day began with a cup of coffee and her Bible. She was faithful to put into practice those things she knew. There was no guile in her, and she didn’t speak ill of anyone but seemed to have taken to heart the admonition in Luther’s catechism to “defend (our neighbor), speak well of him, and put the best construction on everything.” Our great consolation in our loss of her here is that she now sees clearly Him who she saw by faith throughout her life.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband Bill; infant son John William; parents Lawrence and Elsie Wiese; brothers Chuck and Dick; and granddaughter Annamarie.
Survivors include daughters Coleen (John) Towner, Nan Schricker, Kate (Bruce) Blythe; son David (Melinda) Schricker; sister Frances Goodmon; and grandchildren David, Meg, Charlotte (Ross), Garrett, Grant (Jess), Andrew, Abigail, Jonathan (Bri) and Bree.
The whole family was involved in caring for Jo during her last two years, but special thanks to Nan who cared for her in her home for a year, David who made many trips from Illinois to provide respite care, and Charlotte (and Ross) who cared for her in their home for her last 10 months of greatest incapacity. Thank you all for seeing her to the end of her life with love and kindness.
Funeral services for Jo will begin at 2 p.m. May 27 with visitation starting at 1 p.m. all to be held at the Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker with Pastor Ross Tenneson officiating. Pallbearers for Jo will be David Schricker, David Towner, Grant Schricker, Garrett Blythe, Andrew Blythe and Jonathan Blythe. Jo will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to Samaritan’s Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org, one of Jo’s favorite ministries.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northernpeace.com
Jo’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.