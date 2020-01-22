Winter Techniques: Digital Photography Workshop
Feb. 1, 1 to 5 p.m. Meet in the Visitor Center
Professional photographer Janet Nelson will help you make the most of winter’s unique opportunities. The class will be basic to intermediate and cover macro and landscapes, lighting and composition.
Bring your own compact or DSLR camera, camera owner’s manual (or download pdf manual from camera maker’s website), extra batteries and charger, flash and tripod if you have them. The program will start indoors with an overview of techniques and an infusion of inspiration, then move outside.
Class limited to 15 — ages 12 and up. Call the park at (218) 308-2300 to register. No fee for the class; come dressed to be outside; bring your own snack; vehicle permit required to enter the park. Class from 1 to 5 p.m., but maybe longer if the sunset is promising!
Sundew Pond Winter Trip
Feb. 2, 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at the park office
Come explore one of the less visited parts of the park — Sundew Pond in winter. Dense balsam, birch, oak and pine line the trail. We’ll look for animal tracks and keep an eye out for eagles, back from their brief winter migration and possibly already sitting on eggs in the nest.
Depending on conditions, we may go out the Lakeside Trail and then hook up with the bike trail, finishing at Sundew Pond — about 1 1/4 mile one-way. The route is flat and mostly protected from the wind. If conditions permit, hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing are all options. Snowshoes and some universal skis (strap to a hiking boot) are available to check out; first come, first served. Vehicle permit ($7 daily/$35 annual) required to enter the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.