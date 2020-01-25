The Story Tree (dibaajimowaatig) preschool puppet story: Fox’s (waagosh) Dream
Feb. 6, 9-9:45 a.m., meet in the Visitor Center.
Young nature explorers are invited to The Story Tree (dibaajimowaatig) preschool program where we will discover nature through a variety of activities like puppet stories, science, crafts, games, hikes, and more!
Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. Please dress for going outside.
A Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required to attend this program.
Candlelight Ski
Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.
Tour the park trails by the warm glow of candlelight! Up to 5K of easy and intermediate groomed ski trails will be lit for this magical night of skiing. Participants over the age of 16 who will be on skis will need a Minnesota Ski Pass, available at the park office.
Candlelight Snowshoe
Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Explore the winter woods along a candle-lit trail! This year’s Candlelight Snowshoe starts and ends at the Visitor Center, where refreshments will be available. Stop along the way and warm up by the magical crackling of a toasty campfire. Snowshoes will be available for rent at $6/pair.
Winter Survival Escape Room
Feb. 14, 2-3 p.m., meet in the Trail Center.
You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you?
Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night. Your group will have 60 minutes to complete this challenge.
Minimum groups size is 4 and the maximum group size is 6. Ages 12-plus. Preregistration is required. Call the park office to register. There is no program cost, but a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required to attend.
Meet in the Trail Center (room next to the Visitor Center) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Although the group is not allowed to leave the challenge room, you will not actually be locked in the Visitor Center. This challenge will be indoors.
