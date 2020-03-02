March 7
Sixth annual Northland Fat Bike Rally, 9:30 a.m. Meet at the Visitor Center. This is a timed ride open to all levels at both the 10K and 28K distances. Spectators are welcome — come learn more about this growing sport.
All riders must register (starting at 9:30 a.m.) and attend a pre-race rules meeting at 10:15 in the Visitor Center. 3.8 inch tires and helmets are required. A mass start on Lake Bemidji will kick off both the 10K and 28K races at 11 a.m. There is no fee for the event.
Free-will donations will support the Trek North Mountain Bike Team and Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team. All vehicles entering the park must have a vehicle permit ($7 daily or $35 annual). Awards will follow off-site.
March 12
Young nature explorers are invited to The Story Tree (dibaajimowaatig) preschool program from 9 to 10 a.m. at Visitor’s Center. The program is “It’s Maple Syrup Time.”
Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. Please dress for going outside.
The Lake Bemidji State Park Friends Group meeting is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center. The Friends group at Lake Bemidji State Park makes a difference in the park by enhancing the amenities and opportunities the park has to offer visitors. Through fundraising and volunteering, the Friends have provided a variety of things for the park like the children’s playground, youth programming, facility upgrades, and much more.
The Friends group meets once a month on a Thursday to discuss upcoming events and projects. Anyone who is interested in learning more are welcome to attend a meeting. A MN State Park vehicle permit is required to enter the park.
March 22
The Signs of Spring Hike is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Come celebrate the Spring Equinox that occurs March 19 by looking for the exiting signs that spring is near. We will be hiking (or snowshoeing depending on snow depth) in the maple and basswood forest along the Rocky Point Trail.
Wear sturdy shoes. Part of the trail is paved and part is gravel. There are a couple of steep hills and some stairs as well. The trail is approximately 1-mile long. A MN state park vehicle permit is required to attend this program. All ages are welcome.
March 28
Meet at the Visitor Center for the Eagle Hike from 1 to 2 p.m.
The eagles at Lake Bemidji State Park have been nesting here for over 30 years! Before the hike, the naturalist will give a short talk about these large raptors and then we will head out in the park to see the nest and, if they are home, we may even get to see our pair of eagles.
All ages are welcome. A MN State Park vehicle permit is required to attend this program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.