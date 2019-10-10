During the annual Youth Hunt Oct. 18-20, Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open to all visitors, but the DNR advises wearing blaze orange if visiting while the hunt is in progress.

Visitors should check for hunt-related information at the park office when they arrive and look carefully for hunt-related signage. Maps of the hunt area are available. Some blaze orange vests and caps will be available to borrow.

The hunt was established to prevent overpopulation of deer and protect resources as well as to provide a mentored opportunity for youth.

