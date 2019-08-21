Enjoy the following family-friendly programs and events at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Aug. 22, 9-10 a.m., The Story Tree (dibaajimowaatig) Preschool Program: The Story of Manoomin, Playground Classroom
Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree (dibaajimowaatig) preschool program. We will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks. We will also have time to play in our new Nature Playscape. This week’s story will be “The Story of Manoomin.” Children of all ages are welcome, but activities are designed specifically for early learners. We will meet at the “Story Tree” (dibaajimowaatig) next to the playground (look for The Story Tree sign). If the weather is not cooperative, we will meet in the Visitor Center. Parents must attend with their children.
Aug. 24, 3-4 p.m., Cast Iron Chef Cook-Off, Amphitheater
Chef Richard and Chef Dawn, our campground hosts, will face off once again against Chef John in a cook-off showcasing their skills with a Dutch oven. Come learn how to use a Dutch oven yourself and test the delicious food our contestants create at the Amphitheater.
Aug. 24, 7-8 p.m., Music under the Pines: Lost River Band, Amphitheater
The Lost River Band plays music ranging from country to Celtic, folk to soft/modern rock, all done in that special Lost River way. Vocalist Kari Grace joins Jay Forney on guitar and Jeff Anderson on accordion for a sound that will send you home smiling and singing! Sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club of Bemidji and the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park.
Aug. 25, 2-3 p.m., Music under the Pines: Lance Benson, Amphitheater
Lance Benson is a seasoned and honed singer/songwriter with a refreshing outlook on life and dreams acted on. Blending folk, rock, rhythm, and blues, his songs have been created through personal experiences and observations of the world around him. Benson’s inspiration arises from the common bond he creates between his listeners and himself. His greatest satisfaction is feedback from listeners that have personally related to his music. Sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club of Bemidji and the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park.
