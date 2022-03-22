The Story Tree: A Seed is Sleeping
April 7, 10 to 11 a.m.
Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks.
Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 2-5.
Dress for the weather because we will spend time outdoors. Bring a snack and water. Adults must accompany children.
Registration is required for this program. To register, email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.
Outdoor Kids: Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt
April; 9, 10 to 11 a.m.
Learn about the signs of spring by going on a fun scavenger hunt! Keep your eye out for the little things that say it is springtime while we go for a walk in the park.
Dress for the weather and bring a snack and some water.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.
The Story Tree: Because of an Acorn
April 14, 10 to 11 a.m.
Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks.
Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 2-5.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at 218-308-2300.
Signs of Spring Trivia Trail
April 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Test your nature knowledge as you hike along the paved Rocky Point Trail.
Make sure to bring water and a snack and dress for the weather. This is a self-guided program.
The Story Tree: Have You Heard the Nesting Bird
April 21, 10–11 a.m.
Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks.
Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 2-5.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.
Kid’s Earth Day Celebration
April 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Come celebrate Earth Day by spending time in nature! There will be time to read a story, go for a nature walk and make some recycled bird feeders.
Dress for the weather and bring a snack and some water.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.
Fantastic Frogs
April 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Why are frogs so fantastic? Come find out what the fuss is all about and learn what makes these amphibians so special. First, there will be a presentation and then we will go hunting for frogs in the park.
Dress for the weather and bring a snack and some water.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please email Naturalist Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.
