Lake Bemidji State Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023 by hosting a variety of free and fun activities at the park April 22 and June 10.
Both anniversary celebration dates are among the four Free Park Days in 2023, when vehicle permit fees are waived at all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.
On Earth Day April 22 visitors can celebrate the park’s birthday by learning about the history of the park told through historical newspapers at the Visitor Center, enjoying cake and ice cream, and listening to live music. They can also celebrate Earth Day by joining other visitors to clean up the park.
On June 10, the birthday celebration continues with a summer picnic, live music and an Archery in the Parks program. June is also the perfect time of year to explore one of the park’s feature attractions, the Bog Walk. Visitors can hike the quarter-mile boardwalk to explore the beauty of a tamarack bog carpeted with blooming showy lady slippers, pitcher plants, insect-eating sundews and other flowering bog plants.
In 1923, the Minnesota Legislature established Lake Bemidji as a state park. It is the ninth-oldest of Minnesota’s 66 state parks. The park has served an average of over 198,000 visitors each year over the last five years (2018-2022) and it’s a fantastic playground any time of the year. The park offers swimming, boating, fishing, wildlife, birding, hiking, camping, biking, picnicking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and year-round naturalist-led programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.