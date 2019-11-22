During the annual muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 6-8, Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open to all visitors, but the DNR advises wearing blaze orange if visiting while the hunt is in progress.
Visitors should check for hunt-related information at the park office when they arrive and look carefully for hunt-related signage. Maps of the hunt area are available. Some blaze orange vests and caps will be available to borrow.
Office hours are generally 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.