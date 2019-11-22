During the annual muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 6-8, Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open to all visitors, but the DNR advises wearing blaze orange if visiting while the hunt is in progress.

Visitors should check for hunt-related information at the park office when they arrive and look carefully for hunt-related signage. Maps of the hunt area are available. Some blaze orange vests and caps will be available to borrow.

Office hours are generally 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

