Enrollment opened March 15 for Minnesota’s 2023 Walk-In Access program that pays landowners to allow public hunting on private lands.

Since 2011, the Walk-In Access program has enrolled parcels of 40 acres or larger with high-quality natural cover. Land enrolled in conservation programs like the Conservation Reserve Program or Reinvest In Minnesota is preferred, but enrollment in such programs is not a requirement. This year, landowners can receive $18 per acre enrolled. For more information about what land is eligible for this program, visit the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/walkin/enroll.html

