The green heron visits us again at Ham Lake in this weather that is supposedly too cold for wading birds. He seems to love to belie the experts.
He greets me with several loud “nga-a-ws”, and then sails about over the tops of this Norway pine forest where I am sitting, displaying his black appearance with occasional flashes of white underneath. He is attended by a companion, who cavorts with him in the tree tops.
The experts tell us that they nest on the tops of pine trees, forming a spacious nest on a bed of pine needles that is entirely exposed to the elements. Since this heron, or a descendant, has returned to the top of one of these pines for nearly a decade now, it seems likely they have built a nest up there.
Of course, unless I could climb that pine tree or hang from a helicopter, I am unable to verify that thought about the nest.
We see this heron up in that spot in the summer nesting time. The problem for the skeptics is, what would a wading bird be doing around here when lakes are frozen over.
Two thoughts on that: one, the Christmas bird counts include wading birds like the great blue heron. Two, almost every small city has a lagoon that remains open during the winter and plays host to geese and ducks and herons.
One last thought: our heron friends seemed to be disturbed about something. They circled about these treetops above me and squawked impertinently. Why?
I saw one or two crows fussing about the same tree tops at the same time, cawing and setting up a ruckus. This is hardly the season for raiding nests, but it occurred to me that herons may be infrequent visitors here in these wintry seasons. Since crows are self-appointed chasers of predators and such, perhaps they have dubbed these herons as “unwelcome” and have dutifully set about chasing them away. And the herons have taken umbrage at being chased away from their own homes. It is a good thing that we humans do not demonstrate such quirks as refusing to concede that we are not welcome here for the moment, and refusing to graciously concede the space until the nest season rolls around.
Say! Look at that! A beautiful full moon has arisen and is just visible behind the trunks of the pines to the east. At this time there is only a dusting of snow on the forest floor, but that bright moon heightens the brightness of the ground around me by adding a glow to the white of the snow.
It is easy to see through the pines now, for whatever leafy growth there is, has been shed for the season. The exceptions are the few small red oaks spotted here and there among the pines. They have had their color-changing of red and then brown but have stubbornly refused to let go of their leaves, as if they are proud of their garb. It will take time and some windy days to persuade them to shed their remnant and prepare for another season.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
