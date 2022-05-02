The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ award-winning “I Can! program” resumes this summer with outdoor skill-building sessions held in more than 25 Minnesota state parks.
Programs start June 11 and continue through late August. Registration began April 14.
Program offerings include
• I Can Camp!
• I Can Paddle!
• I Can Mountain Bike!
• I Can Fish!
The I Can! program is designed for individuals and families interested in trying one or more of the featured outdoor activities.
“We provide all the gear along with friendly instructors who can show you how to use it,” said Ann Pierce, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails director. “Our goal is to make it easy for all Minnesotans to get outdoors, have fun and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of nature.”
Registration and more information
For more information — including program details, dates, times, locations, and minimum age requirements — visit the I Can! page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ican) or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or (888) 646-6367, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. To register for the “I Can! programs,” visit mndnr.gov/reservations or call (866) 857-2757, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except holidays.
Since 2010, nearly 100,000 people have participated in I Can! programs. The DNR’s I Can! program series is made possible with funding from the Parks and Trails Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25 percent of the three-eighths percent sales tax revenue that may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.
