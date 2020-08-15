We played a best ball scramble Aug 12. The first three places were these teams:
First place
Cherrie Madsen
Kim McDonald
Diane Peukert
Kathy Severson
Second place (won on tiebreaker on second handicap hole)
Mary Jane Black
Kathy Green
Mary Hagelie
Louise Hay
Third place
Peg Cashman
Dianne Larson
Ginny Muller
Lisa Tuller
The fourth, fifth and sixth place teams were separated by only one point each.
Although it was a scramble, there was a chip-in and a birdie. Kim McDonald chipped in on 2 to give her team a birdie, and Carol Doschadis made a birdie on 12.
