We played a best ball scramble Aug 12.  The first three places were these teams:

 

First place

Cherrie Madsen

Kim McDonald

Diane Peukert

Kathy Severson

 

Second place (won on tiebreaker on second handicap hole)

Mary Jane Black

Kathy Green

Mary Hagelie

Louise Hay

 

Third place

Peg Cashman

Dianne Larson

Ginny Muller

Lisa Tuller

The fourth, fifth and sixth place teams were separated by only one point each.

Although it was a scramble, there was a chip-in and a birdie. Kim McDonald chipped in on 2 to give her team a birdie, and Carol Doschadis made a birdie on 12.

