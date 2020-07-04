We challenged the rain forecast and enjoyed a lovely summer day on the golf course July 1 with 27 members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League playing golf July 1 at LongBow Golf Club.

Pat Roush was the low gross once again with an 83, and Dianne Larson and Rousch tied for the low net at 68.

Chip-ins

Roush, 13 for par

Birdies

Pat Nypower, 6

Hope Olson, 2

Pat Roush, 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments