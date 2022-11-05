The new executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is Jared Mazurek.
Photo submitted

Jared Mazurek was announced last week as the new Executive Director for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA).

Mazurek will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, Corporate Bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunter’s today.”

