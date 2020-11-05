Minnesota Farm Bureau applauds the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for their determination to remove all gray wolves from the list of protected species under the Endangered Species Act.
“In a true success story, the Endangered Species Act has successfully stabilized the gray wolf population in Minnesota. It is time to return the management of this species to the states to allow them the autonomy to manage the gray wolf based on each state’s unique needs,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap. “Minnesota farmers and ranchers needed solutions to address the wolf population in Minnesota. Farm Bureau thanks this administration and the members of the Minnesota Congressional delegation who have been champions of this issue.”
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service based its final determination to remove all gray wolves from the list of ESA-protected species on the best science available, including the latest information about the wolf’s current and historical distribution in the contiguous United States.
“We are extremely pleased that this administration has worked hard to complete one of the greatest success story of the Endangered Species Act by following the intention of the act by delisting the wolf now that they have recovered and are maintaining population numbers far exceeding the original threshold guidelines set many years ago,” said Miles Kuschel, Cass County rancher and MFBF Board Member. “We appreciate the responsiveness of the US Fish and Wildlife Services as many farmers and ranchers have had to use their services as they fell victim to predatory wolves, and realize the work of managing the gray wolf will revert to State and Tribal control. Giving farmers and ranchers the ability to protect their livestock and their livelihoods is our goal and we look forward to continuing a management plan that involves all stakeholders.”
Minnesota Farm Bureau, representing farmers, families and food for over 100 years, is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureaus across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support our efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, www.fbmn.org
