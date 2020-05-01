The Minnesota Forest Resources Council (MFRC) announces the selection of Eric Schenck to serve as the council’s new executive director.
Schenck, a forest and wildlife conservationist with more than 32 years of professional experience, will help lead the 17-member council in its mission to sustainably manage, use, and protect Minnesota’s forest resources.
The decision to hire Schenck was unanimously supported by MFRC members, according to Pete Aube, council chairman. “The council, by statutory design, represents diverse forest interests from across the state,” Aube said. “Eric’s national and state leadership experience, passion, and reputation are a perfect fit for bringing these diverse interests together to promote balanced forest policies and management.”
Schenck recently served as executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. Prior to that, he was manager of Ducks Unlimited’s conservation programs in Illinois and Indiana. His professional career includes nine years working to advance federal conservation policies and programs in Washington, D.C.; and four years as environmental services chief for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Schenck has both a master’s in forest science from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho. He was raised on a small family farm in Illinois.
“I am honored to have been chosen as MFRC’s next executive director,” Schenck said. “The 17.4 million acres of forest land in Minnesota is an incredible natural asset that provides many economic, environmental, and social benefits. I am committed to seeing that this forest legacy is used and cared for wisely--today, tomorrow, and forever.”
The MFRC was established by the Minnesota Sustainable Forest Resources Act of 1995. To learn more about MFRC, its vision for the future, and the ways in which it works to solve forest management issues, go to http://mn.gov/frc/
