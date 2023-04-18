This year’s population estimate of 3,290 moose marks a decade of Minnesota’s moose population remaining relatively stable, according to the results of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ 2023 aerial population survey.

Although the estimate dropped from 2022’s estimate of 4,700, the change continues to reflect the population stability observed in previous years. After a decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized at about 3,700 animals in recent years.

